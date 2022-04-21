Wonder Miles – Your chance to contribute for a better tomorrow

Taiwan Excellence (TE) is all set to begin the first-ever hybrid campaign ‘Wonder Miles’ from April 20. TE aims to create awareness and contribute for causes that demand immediate attention and calls upon participants from across the country to cumulatively run/walk a 100 Million Steps. The wonderful initiative is to support the ESG (environmental and social governance) causes set by TE — ‘Child skill development’ and ‘e-waste collection drive’.

By taking part in ‘Wonder Miles’ and opting for ‘Child Skill Development program’, the participants can be instrumental in bringing a change in the lives of over 250 children from rural India. Through this campaign, TE will facilitate holistic learning for the lesser privileged kids between the ages of 9-14 years and educate them about basic life skills. Similarly, by choosing to run/walk for the cause of ‘e-waste collection’, the participants can strengthen TE’s initiative of conducting an end-to-end e-waste collection drive in five major cities of the country.

The campaign will begin with the creation of an exclusive website tewondermiles.com and mobile application of #WonderMiles. Free registration for the run will start from April 20 and will be live till May 19. The official virtual run/walk of 100 miles will then kick-start from May 20. TE has also planned Lucky Draws at various levels throughout the run. There will also be multiple chances for participants to win goodies from the TE brands that are supporting the cause. These brands include AIFA, Annie’s Way, CyberPower, MacroHI, MSI, Synology, Tokuyo, U.Cr+, VICTOR, etc.

For more information and to register, log in to www.tewondermiles.com