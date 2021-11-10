Work on the Tala Bridge is in full swing! When will the new bridge open next year – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Six more months to be free of pain. According to the plan of the state government, Tala Bridge may be launched at the beginning of the new Bengali year. The construction work of Tala Bridge is in full swing on both sides of the state and railways. State Minister for Public Works Malay Ghatak told the assembly that the new Tala Bridge could be opened in March-April. The newly constructed Tala Bridge will be opened in a few months. State Public Works Minister Malay Ghatak on Tuesday announced that the bridge would be opened to the public in March-April next year. He told the assembly that the Tala Bridge could be inaugurated in March-April next year.

He also said that efforts are being made to complete the work of this bridge by February 2022. Tala Bridge is one of the hubs of communication of Kolkata with the northern suburbs. The old Tala bridge is being demolished and a new one is being built. “We are trying to complete the Tala bridge by next February, after which the bridge may be inaugurated in March-April,” Malay Ghatak told the assembly on Tuesday.

Traffic on the Tala Bridge was completely closed from February 1, 2020. Within a few days, the work of demolishing the Tala bridge also started. A medical examination of that important bridge in North Kolkata revealed its dilapidated condition. After several rounds of discussions with the railways, it was decided to demolish the bridge. Until the new bridge is built, vehicles are moving on the alternative route. This is causing huge traffic jams. The expert company Rites had earlier suggested that the bridge be demolished and rebuilt. Bridge expert VK Raina reported in Navanne in support of their views. He is also one of the best bridge experts in the country.

Raina inspected the condition of Tala Bridge more than once and submitted a report to the then Chief Secretary. That is in October 2019. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself examined the report submitted to the Chief Secretary. After that it was decided to demolish the Tala bridge. The new government came to power in the state last May. Although Mamata is the Chief Minister, the responsibilities of the Public Works Department have changed. The then Prime Minister had a bad faith.

In the new cabinet, Malay Ghatak has been given the responsibility of the Public Works Department. In the question and answer session of the assembly on Tuesday, Malay Ghatak said that the Tala bridge may be opened next March-April. The new Tala Bridge is being built in such a way that it can carry the load for about 100 years. According to the railways, they are in constant touch with the state. All designs and files are quickly reported. Work is underway on the upper part of the railway line.

Abir Ghoshal