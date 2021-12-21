December 21, 2021

Work report card must be submitted! Firhad tells councilors to win votes – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool has got an absolute majority in Kolkata. It is time to form a grassroots board in Calcutta Municipality. Firhad Hakim told reporters about the working of the new board when the victory of the Trinamool was confirmed as a result of the vote before the formation of the board. He said, “Look, people have raised their hands and blessed us. The Trinamool has never won such a big victory before. Our margin of victory has also widened in terms of Assembly votes. So the bigger the victory, the more we will be accountable to the people. We have to work day and night to fulfill it. Responsibility towards people is our religion. “

What are the issues that the Trinamool will emphasize after the formation of the new board? Which way will the new Trinamool-led board work? Firhad Hakim said, “Our main task will be to complete the work of ADB as soon as possible. Two hundred new pumps will be installed to drain the water. The nature of rainfall in Kolkata has changed a lot. Reducing pollution in Kolkata is also one of our biggest challenges.

Firhad also announced a new topic. He said, “Whichever board comes, we will talk about submitting the report card once a year. The report card has to be given. You have to present it, you have to prove it to the people. “



