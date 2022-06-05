Work was going on to clean the fish pond, there was a big turtle in front, watch the rescue video

#Kolkata: A tortoise weighing about 32 kg was rescued from Veri. This tortoise was caught by fishermen while cleaning the ware. The tortoise was handed over to the forest department. Rescued from Galta Veri in Salt Lake.

This morning, as the fishermen were clearing the warehouse outlet, they noticed that there was something inside the warehouse. If you look closely, you can see a big tortoise. They claim to have bitten several people when they went to catch it. But the bombo area was about how such a big tortoise came here. When the forest department was informed, they came and took it away.

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: June 05, 2022, 19:06 IST

