World famous gamer Santanu Basu invited as the Motivational Speaker for the executives of Progressive Associates India

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Progressive Associates, (PA) India’s only International Standards aggregator, is one of the most structured corporate consultants looking to become India’s PWC for MSME’s, ensuring systematic implementation of national and international standards across industries.

Being the maestro of a structured consultancy, particularly to MSME segment and corporate, this company aspire entrepreneurs and businesses by providing them with the benefits of consultancy across the array of standards to increase their clients competency and growth. For the last 20 years, they have been focussing on developing themselves as one of the finest consultants in the field of certifications, accreditation, audits and inspection.

Subir Ray Chaudhuri, CMD, Progressive Associates, with Santanu Basu at the Annual Business Meet

On the occasion of their Annual Business Meet on 2nd of April, 2022 Progressive Associates invited internationally acclaimed gamer Santanu Basu as the Motivational Speaker to address their executives.

From sleeping on pavements to following his dreams, Santanu now has offices established in Singapore and Paris. He is the only person to have played in 50 international gaming tournaments and have won 14 Gold Medals for India. In 2018 he started his own company, Lets Game Now and today he employs over 40 people in Kolkata. His clients include Flipkart, Sony Play Station, Bundesliga, FIFA, the French Open Tennis Championships and Paris Saint Germaine (Messi’s Club) among others. Santanu has been offered a fully funded scholarship to Harvard Business School and is currently working on India’s First Gaming Meta verse which is supposed to launch very soon.

Executives of Progressive Associates at the annual business meet

On the Annual Business Meet of Progressive Associates, Santanu spoke about his experiences as an entrepreneur and gaming expert, and motivated the executives of Progressive Associates, he narrated about how he moved from the streets to his present gorgeous 10,000 sq. ft. office in New Town, the challenges he faced and overcame in the process and also about his ‘never say die’ spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD of the company Mr.Subir Ray Chaudhuri said that, in this financial year they are all set to achieve the new high with projects that are unique in their industry and which will allow their clients to achieve excellence in their businesses and Proressive Associates are all set to help them achieve their targets and goals.