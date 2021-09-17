Across the world, Patient Safety Day is observed on the 17 th of every

September. This year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the theme to be Safe

maternal and newborn care, urging every stakeholder to Act now for safe and respectful childbirth.

“We should remember that patient safety requirement is not just for international patient safety but for

every day. The patients come with a huge expectation to get better. It is not only for the patient’s

treatment but also for taking care of them as a whole, as their concerns. Patient fall is a common

occurrence; however, to prevent it should be given a considerable amount of attention. All the medical

workers in the hospital must follow the patient safety guidelines and mitigate such risks by reducing

callousness.” -Dr Sanjukta Dutta, Emergency Head, Fortis Hospital, Anandapur

Keeping in line with this year’s theme, Fortis has always had a comprehensive maternal care service. The

hospital offers counselling sessions with obstetricians for mothers-to-be, a full range of antenatal care

with regular screening for the mother’s and foetal health, also multi-disciplinary consultations for

pregnancy complications.

Though pregnancy is a physiological process, it can harm the mother without proper care. Few health

risks during pregnancy and childbirth include anaemia, eclampsia, post-partum haemorrhage, etc. These

issues are more frequent in remote areas with a lack of facilities and services. Thus, it is vital to spread

awareness among women and healthcare workers regarding pregnancy’s common problems and

emphasise regular checkups with healthcare providers.

“Women need to maintain a healthy and nutritious diet and take necessary supplements, vaccines in

pregnancy. All obstetrics units should be equipped with a blood bank to manage PPH. There needs to be

protocols and guidelines in every hospital for the staff to follow. There needs to be a streamlined

referral pathway to higher centres in cases of complicated pregnancies.” said Dr Sagarika Basu,

Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology , Fortis Hospital, Anandapur.

Continue Reading