World Thalassemia Day was held again at the Rotary House in Kolkata

#Kolkata: Forgetting the nightmare days of Kovid Atimari, the country is slowly returning to normal. In this context, almost two years later, on the day of World Thalassemia Day, ‘Sanjivan-2022’ was held again at the Rotary House in Kolkata. Soumya Bhattacharya, a physician at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata, is one of the leading blood cancer survivors.

Anyone who hears the word blood cancer is as scared as any other cancer. But nowadays in many cases this disease is under proper medical control. The patient and his family often break up with this disease. Therefore, along with the treatment, counseling of the cancer patient and his family is also required. In this context, the program, even if only for a short time, shows the light of hope by relieving the cancer patient and his family from frustration and anxiety. This kind of program inspires the patients, shows the light of hope, inspires them to fight against the deadly disease. Hundreds of patients attended the event, exchanging views with each other.

Today many people are controlling blood cancer or thalassemia with the help of modern medicine, advanced medicine, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy or sister marrow transplantation. Many of these people have now returned to their normal lives by controlling their disease. Survivors of various cancers were welcomed at the event.

Doctor Soumya Bhattacharya said, “Sanjivan is not just a celebration of cancer, it is also a celebration of victory over the mountainous obstacles and difficulties that cancer patients have to face.” After a pleasant discussion, the artist, the patient and the patient’s family members performed on the same stage. Dr. Soumya Bhattacharya is also a physician, singer and established writer. A new book on his corona was published at the event. The entire event was organized by Picnic Garden Leela Sewa Society. The Society awarded the Leela Smriti Award to eminent writer Shankarlal Bhattacharya for his novel ‘Pateshwari’.

