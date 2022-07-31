World Tiger Day 2022: Great event, Kolkata saw the best pictures of tigers!

#Kolkata: As the saying goes, where tigers fear, there is dusk. Still, the fascination with tigers in human life never diminishes. Sundarbans is the best attraction for tourists to see tigers almost throughout the year even though the chances of sightings are less. Apart from the Sundarbans, people also flock to other sanctuaries in the country to see tigers. If a movie or story has a tiger, it also becomes popular. However, the struggle with tigers to occupy human territory continues. (World Tiger Day 2022)

For livelihood people enter Sundarbans to collect wood, honey, crabs, min. Sometimes tigers also enter the village in search of food. From there the cows take the goats. In the meantime, the number of casualties on both sides is not less. But gradually people became aware. Forest department has also taken many initiatives. Increased patrols and surveillance. The results have also been found. The number of tigers has increased compared to before. Many voluntary organizations have also come forward to make people more aware.

Friday was World Tiger Day. On that occasion, a photo exhibition was organized at a hotel along the bypass in Kolkata. Photographs of tigers in the collection of three photographers were brought to the exhibition on this day. Apart from tigers, pictures of birds, elephants, chimpanzees and many other animals have been kept in this exhibition. The film will be exhibited for the next three days. Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya inaugurated the exhibition. MLA Debashish Kumar, artist Shubhaprasanna, former cricketer Sambaran Bandopadhyay and others were also present on the day. The three photographers are Shiladitya Chowdhury, Biswajit Roy Chowdhury and Dhiman Ghosh.

Shiladitya Chowdhury said, “Tiger is a carnivore. But it is not as ferocious as it is thought. However, Sundarban tiger is relatively ferocious. It sometimes comes to the village in search of food. I have been taking pictures in different forests for about thirty-five years. I have also been to Sundarban many times. To take pictures of tigers in different parts of the country. I have been able to. But I have never seen a tiger in Sundarbans. But one thing is the awareness among people. It needs to be increased. Tiger is a beautiful animal. Everyone loves to see a tiger. I got the same joy when I saw a tiger for the first time. I still get the same joy.” Dhiman Ghosh said, “Tiger is a calm animal. Its majestic gait is worth watching. All photographers love to photograph tigers. Tigers offer many opportunities for photography. Which is not the case with other wild animals.”

