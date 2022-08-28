‘Writer’s Block’ team celebrates their success at Four Coins Cafe

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Four Coins Cafe, located at Lake Gardens, is a budget friendly Continental cafe, established by four childhood school friends from Jadavpur Vidyapith. The curated menu of the do in a pocket-friendly budget, with warm ambience and lip-smacking food, is the most talked about ‘adda-zone’, serving the Four Coins Cafe Special Pizza which has pepperoni, chicken, ham and bacon, which envelopes the taste buds. Also available is the Jumbo fish fry, pesce cotto and the Chilli Pork, which are delicious.

‘Writer’s Block’, written and directed by Aritra Banerjee and produced by Ruptuhin Datta, is a thriller short film which released on Aritra’s Gyan Youtube Channel on August 15th, 2022. The cast consists of Devtanu, Rimona, Sanwoy, Diptadeep, Rahul and Aritra. The team celebrated their success at the Cafe where they served an array of continental platters.