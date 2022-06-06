Menu
Monday, June 6, 2022
‘X = Prem’ – a well made love story with sci-fi touch

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘X=Prem”, a film by Srijit Mukherji, is a blend of romantic chemistry with sci-fi elements, deals with the study of the human mind and its emotions. The movie stars Arjun Chakrabarti (Arnab), Anindya Sengupta (Khilaat), Shruti Das ( Joyee)and Madhurima Basak (Aditi).

This monochromatic movie from Srijit Mukherji has yet again proved his skills as a good director. This movie explores different shades of love which is brilliantly handled by Srijit Mukherji and complemented perfectly by the mindblowing music scored by Saptak Sanai Das.

The film unfolds in two timelines and takes the audience to the college days of Khilaat and Joyee, the protagonist couple, glides through their spontaneous romance of young love and carefreeness of youth. All was going well, until they met with an accident when Khilaat lost a part of his memory. At this juncture, with the application of a cutting-edge scientific procedure of a renowned doctor, a memory transplant was designed to bring back the memory of Khilaat. The story goes on to tell how this experimental transplant was made possible with the relentless efforts of Sruti and Khilaat in finding out the person, Arnab, the silent admirer, who was in a one sided love with Joyee, went on to donate his memory of love towards Joyee, to bring Khilaat’s love memory of Joyee back.

X = Prem which has hit the silver screen on 3rd June, has already created a buzz among the audience. This Srijit Mukherji film is a must watch.

