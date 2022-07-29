‘You will know who has conspired’, Perth added to the mystery – News18 Bangla

#Sahnik Ghosh, Kolkata: He was the victim of a conspiracy when he was asked to enter the hospital while being taken for medical tests While leaving the hospital, it was Partha Chattopadhyay who claimed in response to the journalists’ questions, ‘You will know who did the conspiracy.’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the removal of Partha Chatterjee from the ministry yesterday. Abhishek Banerjee announced that he will be removed from all other positions including the General Secretary of the Trinamool and suspended until the investigation is completed.

On this day, Partha Chatterjee was taken out of the CGO complex and taken to Joker ESI Hospital. He was given medical test as ordered by the court Journalists want to know Partha’s reaction to losing the ministry and party post while entering the hospital In response, Partha claimed that he was the victim of a conspiracy But the former minister of the state did not say in detail who conspired against him

After the medical test, Partha Chatterjee was again questioned by the journalists Then Parth said, ‘You will know who has conspired.’ After that, the ED officials took Parth in the car and left for the CGO.

After Partha Chatterjee’s arrest, however, the Trinamool leadership initially said that no action would be taken against him until the allegations were proved. Which assured the former education minister But after that, the Chief Minister gave a hint of strict action against corruption Partha Chatterjee also agreed with that The day before, when Joka was admitted to ESI Hospital, he made it clear that he would not leave the ministry on his own. But the former minister of the state made an explosive allegation as the ministry went

