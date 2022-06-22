Young Majumdar’s condition is critical, new lung infection has been detected – News18 Bangla

Menu
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Young Majumdar's condition is critical, new lung infection has been detected

Kolkata: Veteran film director Tarun Majumdar’s physical condition is still critical He is undergoing treatment in the ICU of SSKM Hospital (Tarun Majumdar Health Update)

At the age of 92, he is suffering from an age-related disease He has been suffering from kidney problems for a long time and also has high diabetes Young Majumdar has been diagnosed with new respiratory problems and lung infections.

Today, on Wednesday, the report of the Corona test is expected to come Medical board of 5 doctors has been formed The young Majumdar is under the care of medicine expert Soumitra Ghosh and Chest Medicine’s Somnath Kundu.

7 holding the hand of his debut ‘Jatrik’ in management Until 1983, Sachin Mukherjee, along with Dilip Mukherjee, directed Tarun Majumdar through ‘Jatrik’. After that in 1983 he started working as a solo director In 1975, he directed Soumitra Chatterjee as ‘Ektuku Basa’ and ‘Alore Pipasa’ with Basanta Chowdhury as the protagonist. After that his journey to Tollygunge became stronger He has decorated Bengali films with innumerable pearls including ‘Balika Badhu’, ‘Sriman Prithviraj’, ‘Fuleshwari’, ‘Thagini’, ‘Palatak’, ‘Sansar Seemante’, ‘Ganadevata’, ‘Dadar Kirti’, ‘Valbasa Valbasa’. 3

Under the direction of Tarun Majumdar, artists like Tapas Pal, Debashree Roy, Mahua Roychowdhury became known in the Bengali film world. The melody of Rabindra Sangeet in Bengali literary films was one of the features of Tarun Majumdar’s films. The films ‘Glass Paradise’, ‘Invitation’, ‘People’s God’ and ‘Oranya Amar’ directed by Padma Shri honored young Majumdar won national awards.

Although he has not been found in the management work recently, he is still active in thinking and other roles A few days ago, he went to the theater and saw ‘Aparajit’ directed by Anik Dutt He also told director Anik that he was fascinated by the pictures The artist and the audience have expressed concern over the illness of the veteran director

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali.

Tags: Tarun Majumdar



