young man returning from dublin is suspected to be omicron positive – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Omicron panic again in Kolkata! A 26-year-old man from Dublin, Ireland has been admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata on suspicion of having Omicron. It is learned that the young man landed at Calcutta Airport on the 17th, he had a negative report of Corona. If the RTPCR test is also done at the airport, the cowardly report of the youth comes negative. But then the young man underwent covid examination due to slight symptoms, then it was seen that he did not have corona. Samples of saliva have been sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in Kalyani (Omicron Panick In Kolkata) for genome sequencing.

The new variant of Kovid, Omicron, entered India in early December. Among the victims were one man and one woman, aged 8 and 48, respectively, the health ministry said. The number of victims gradually increased by leaps and bounds. According to the Health Ministry, the number of Omicron cases in the country till Sunday evening was 151, of which 54 were in Maharashtra alone. Besides, 22 in Delhi, 18 in Rajasthan, 14 in Karnataka, 20 in Telangana, 9 in Gujarat, 11 in Kerala, 1 in Andhra Pradesh, 1 in Chandigarh, 1 in Tamil Nadu and 1 in West Bengal. As such, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of Omicron infections in the country.

One of the first children in the state to be infected with Omicron has been found in Farakka, Murshidabad. The child is 6 years old. The news reached the district health department through the state health department on Wednesday. At the direction of the district health department, block health officer Moshiur Rahman took the medical team and ordered to surround the house with bamboo in Gholakandi area of ​​Farakka. The whole area is sanitized. Family members said the Omicron-infected child and his parents had returned from abroad. Block Health Officer Moshiur Rahman said, “After receiving instructions from the district health department, all the preparations and medical team were called and the victim’s house was cordoned off.