To celebrate the cricket fever around the ongoing IPL season, Moj, India’s number one short video app, introduced #MojGullyCricket for cricket fans. The campaign demonstrates India’s passion and fandom for cricket and aims to further excite and energize the cricket buffs on the platform. Yuzvendra Chahal, the ace leg-spinner, joins #MojGullyCricket to amplify the cricket fervor that is gripping the country at the moment. The 9-week-long campaign, which began on March 26th, has launched a series of innovative cricket filters, exciting contests that will award prizes worth 10 lakhs, and exclusive cricket merchandise autographed by Yuzi Chahal. Each day, one creator will win an IPL ticket for creating the most viral content.

#MojGullyCricket highlights the true essence of cricket that is experienced in every Indian street and brings all gully cricketers together on a platform. Sports fans can take part in this challenge in one of five categories –

● Introduce themselves, their gully gang, their team playground, and share inside conversations with #GullyTeam.

● Exemplify their bowling abilities by trying out various bowling styles and shots through #GullyBowler.

● Unleash their inner batsman by creating content centered on batting with the hashtag #GullyBatsman.

● Use their imagination to create fun and light-hearted content such as funny jokes, acting, commentary, memes, and reaction videos using the hashtag #GullyEntertainer.

● Create original content using Moj Lenses specially designed for Gully Cricket using the hashtag #GullyLensStar.

Yuzvendra, a youth favorite thanks to his quirky and captivating social media platform, has elevated Moj Gully Cricket by sharing insider cricket tips and tricks with all of his Gully fans exclusively on Moj.

On being the face of the campaign, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said, “We are all aware that Gully cricket brings Indians together, and my passion for the sport is indescribable. So, I’m extremely happy to be a part of this campaign, which uses Gully cricket as a canvas to illustrate the passion with which Indians play and love this sport. We’re eagerly awaiting some exciting content from Moj creators who are excited about this season.”

Taking the opportunity to introduce the campaign, Shashank Shekhar – Sr Director- Content Strategy & Operations, ShareChat & Moj said, “If there is one thing that unites the people of our country is our undying love for cricket. With #MojGullyCricket, we are happy to see creators pushing boundaries by creating thematic content and celebrating their love for this game with India’s favorite, Yuzi. The campaign has already received more than 29 billion views from the creators, and we are expecting a multifold response before it ends.”

It is certain that sports fans are excited for this ongoing cricket festive season, and they will be able to participate with their gully gang until May 31. If you are a cricket enthusiast, join Moj now and get a chance to win some exciting prizes like – exclusive cricket merchandise autographed by Yuzi Chahal, IPL tickets, and other prizes worth ten lakhs.