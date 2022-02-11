Zee Bollywood curates special movie line up to celebrate the season of Love- Valentine’s Day

It’s that time of the year when romance is in the air. Romantic movies always have you feeling all the right emotions, whether you have someone to watch with or are living vicariously through the film. Marking the Valentine’s week, Zee Bollywood is set to bring 101% shuddh celebration of the emotion that needs no language to your screen with a special movie festival ‘Pyar Ka Mausam’. As a part of the commemoration, the channel will host iconic love stories for its viewers starting from 7th February until the most romantic day of the year – Valentine’s Day, 14th February at 2pm.

Kick-starting the pyaar-bhara movie marathon, we have a blockbuster that was instrumental in bringing some of the memorable charterers of Bollywood like Salman Khan as Prem, Bhagyashree as Suman and Mohnish Bahl as Jeevan, with ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ on 7th February. The film is also responsible for introducing euphonious soundtracks like Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi, Dil Deewana, Aate Jaate Haste Gaate, among many others performed by the legend Lata Mangeshkar who recorded all songs for the film in just one day!

Next in line we have a film that completes the watch list of every 90s movie fanatic! One of the highest grossing films of its time, ‘Sajan Chale Sasural’ starring super hit jodi- Govinda and Karisma Kapoor along with Tabu and Kader Khan. With its showcase on 8th February, be ready for a laughter riot meshed with a perfectly crafted yet chaotic love triangle that is bound to tickle your funny bones. Commemorate the feeling that makes the world go round with a sweet love story of Suraj and Muskaan with ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ on 9th February. This Salman Khan and Kajol starrer will inspire you to fight and face all the obstacles for your love and set your feet tapping with one of the most iconic songs of Salman Khan ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jaana’!

For 10th February, watch the dazzling debut film of Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta with Akshay Kumar, ‘Andaaz’. The film was a ground-breaking blockbuster, marking yet another successful collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Suneel Darshan. Adding a dash of romance to the day, Zee Bollywood promises you a meaningful story, melodious songs, sizzling chemistry between the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai and talented Akshaye Khanna with the showcase of ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ on 11th February. The romantic line up cannot be 101% complete without the brilliant movies ‘Haseena Maan Jayegi’ from the king of comedy movies David Dhawan and ‘Ram Lakhan’ from the showman of Bollywood Subhash Ghai, that are all set to hit your TV screens on 12th and 13th February respectively.

Concluding on a superbly romantic note with ‘Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai’, one of the highest grossing films of 2000 that won over a hundred awards in the same year. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film gave the industry a promising pair of debutants, Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel, who instantly won the hearts of the audience. “Dil mera, har baar yeh, sunne ko bekarar hai, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai” this iconic song is a designated call out track for all the Bollywood buffs in love around the globe. With B-town’s favourite heartthrob Hrithik Roshan dhamakedaar music and dhasu dance moves, the film became the 101% Shuddh Blockbuster film and will be showcased on 14th February only on Zee Bollywood.

Celebrate Valentine’s week with 101% ‘Pyar Ka Mausam’ movie line-up with Zee Bollywood from 7th to 14th February!