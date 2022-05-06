ZestMoney announces a month-long travel fest to power Indians’ travel plans with convenience

ZestMoney, India’s leading and fastest-growing EMI financing and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) network, today kicked off India’s biggest travel fest – #ZestTravelFest, a month-long event to power customers with convenience while planning their vacation. The fest is live on all major travel portals including MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Goibibo, EaseMyTrip, and many others, and customers can maximize their finances using ZestMoney.

From instant discounts to cashback to splitting the bills at zero interest and no hidden costs, it will be raining deals all day every day at #ZestTravelFest until the end of May. Customers can avail of discounts of up to 25%* to save up to Rs 20,000* using ZestMoney. This is in addition to the flexibility of splitting their bills over three months at zero percent interest and no additional costs.

Top Offers:

· Make my Trip :- Flat 10% Instant Discount (Up to INR 2500) – Domestic Flights | Flat 10% Instant Discount (Up to INR 10,000) – International Flights|Flat 20% Instant Discount (Up to INR 5000) – Domestic Hotels | Flat 20% Instant Discount (Up to INR 20,000) – International Hotels

· Yatra :- Flat 15% OFF (max. Rs.2,500) – Domestic | Flat 15% OFF (max Rs.15,000) – International Flights | Flat 20% OFF (max. Rs.5,000) on Hotels

· Ease my Trip :-Flat 15% up to INR 2,500 – Domestic | Flat 15% up to INR 5,000 – International Flights | Flat 20% up to INR 5,000 on hotels

· GoIbibo:- Flat 15% instant discount (up to Rs. 2,500) – Domestic | Flat 10% instant discount (up to Rs. 10,000) – International Flat 20% instant discount (up to Rs. 5,000) – Domestic | Flat 20% instant discount (up to Rs. 20,000) – International

· GoStops hostels:- Get flat 10% cashback Up to INR. 1,000

The fest is also live on travel portals including GoSTOPS, MyChoize, HappyFares, BloomHotels and many others.

According to a pan-India survey conducted by ZestMoney in April to understand Indians’ travel plans for the season, 70% of respondents stated that they plan to travel during the summer. About 60% said they would travel domestically, while about 40% said they were most likely to travel internationally. While the majority of respondents said budget-friendly travel would be their top priority, a large number of people indicated that they don’t mind spending more for the best travel experience.

Keeping customers’ preferences in mind and in line with the increasing demand for travel, ZestMoney has come up with the #ZestTravelFest as a part of its larger brand campaign #GameNeverOver.

