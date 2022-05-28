Zindagi to make way to Indian television screens as a DTH offering

Zindagi brought us stories that became an irreplaceable part of our lives and actors from across the border that left an indelible mark on our hearts. The path breaking channel is all set to launch on DTH platforms as a value added service and will kickstart its journey with the landmark Zindagi Gulzar Hai, a show that had an entire generation in our country fall in love. Serving the evolved content consumption needs of audiences across the length and breadth of the country, Zindagi will arrive in our homes, and our hearts via Tata Play, Dish TV and D2H starting today, 23rd May.

Continuing its promise of bringing families together with stories that are real, beautiful and powerful; the line-up adds the much loved and sought after Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain with Kirron Kher as the narrator, Aunn Zara, Sadqay Tumhare, the much talked about Mrs. & Mr. Shameem and many more. Aimed at fuelling the needs of today’s binge watching audience; Zindagi’s launch is backed by an innovative content strategy of airing two episodes back to back.

Besides airing fiction shows, the service is all set to showcase some of the most acclaimed movies like Baarish aur Chowmein featuring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia; Toba Tek Singh, based on a short story by Saadat Hasan Manto, featuring noted actor Pankaj Kapoor and directed by Ketan Mehta; Silvat written by Faraz Arif Ansari and directed by Tanuja Chandra with Kartik Aaryan in a leading role; Saari Raat a film by National Award winner Aparna Sen starring Konkona Sen Sharma among others.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Zee Special Projects said, “It’s a proud moment for us as we reach yet another milestone and launch Zindagi across key DTH platforms. What started as a salient idea between a few people deeply invested in the belief of cross border cultural collaborations grew to become one of the most loved television channels in the country. Zindagi took its journey ahead on OTT fueling the digital consumption needs in the country, and the community of believers continued to grow. Today, we add new partners, new believers in Tata Play, Dish TV and D2H, as we take Zindagi to every corner of the country”

Talking about the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Content and Commercial Officer, Tata Play said, “There’s a huge fan following for nuanced and author-backed storylines in our country. Tata Play Zindagi’s content library is very slice-of-life… they are humari zindagi se milti julti kahaniyan, which we believe will be a treat for the viewers who like relatable narratives.”

Commenting on the service, Mrs. Shruti Kumar, Head- VAS, Dish TV India Ltd., “We firmly believe that providing relatable, wholesome, unique, and relevant content is the most effective way to engage with our subscribers. We are delighted to announce Zindagi Active as the latest addition to our comprehensive value-added service portfolio. With this, we offer our subscribers the stories that are emotional and enthralling, series & movies that resonate with them, their families, and relationships. We hope to bring together people/communities beyond our country’s border who share similar values, cultures, and traditions. Our Active Services brings the most appealing and relevant content to our subscribers, and the latest addition of the Zindagi Active service reaffirms our commitment towards them.”

~Zindagi premieres tonight; to watch it on Tata Play tune into 154 and 117 for Dish TV and D2H ~