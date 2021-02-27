Kolkata witnessed the Second Edition of Hulladek Honours Awards

Kolkata based E-waste Management Company Hulladek Recycling organized the Second Edition of the Hulladek Honours Awards in Kolkata. Hulladek Honours 2021 Awards was held to recognize and acknowledge the contributions towards environment sustainability. It was an initiative to reward the efforts of the corporates and individuals for their role towards Zero E-Waste.

Representatives from Pepsi Co., Diamond Beverages, Nestle India, Ruby General Hospital, Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India were present to attend the award ceremony. The event included corporates, government bodies and individuals from the age bracket of 15-70 years and brought together different segments of the industry – Health, FMCG, Hospitality, Education, Banking, Government, etc. under one roof.

Apart from its Annual Award ceremony, Hulladek Recycling has been taking such initiatives throughout the year to provide solutions for proper electronic waste disposal to make the world a greener place through establishing proper and organised e-waste management systems. Embedded in the evergreen mantra of Reduce, Re-Use and Recycle, the company works towards effectively channelizing the electronic and electrical waste.

Mr. Sanjay Das, WBCS (Exe.) Joint Secretary, IT Department and Mr. Harihar Prasad Mondal, WBCS (Exe.) Municipal Secretary, Kolkata Municipal Corporation were present to grace the occasion. Mr. Nandan Mall, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hulladek Recycling, was present to brief the media.

The company has successfully launched many services across the country in the last 1 year including sanitization, contactless pick up, community collection centres and conducted numerous programs both offline and online to create awareness about the importance of recycling and e-waste management.

Hulladek strives to manage the electronic and electrical waste of the country. It assists in setting up state-of-the-art, state-compliant waste collection and channelization centres. It aims to establish error-free, stakeholder-friendly networks, to ensure sustainable collection and channelization of e-waste for disposal.

About Hulladek Recycling: Hulladek Recycling is an e-waste management company that has been providing solutions for proper electronic waste disposal since 2014. It assists in setting up state-of-the-art, state-compliant waste collection and channelization centres. It aims to establish error-free, stakeholder-friendly networks, to ensure sustainable collection and channelization of e-waste for disposal. The organization is headquartered in Kolkata and has offices in Jamshedpur, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Shillong and Guwahati.