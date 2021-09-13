Bhowanipore By Poll 2021 || Candidates submit nominations to the tune of Shuvendu, Dhunuchi dance next to Priyanka Tibrewal in Bhabanipur

#Bhabanipur: Dheduchi dance of women’s grandfather to the beat of the drum. Priyanka Tibrewal (Bhowanipore By Poll 2021) BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal filed her nomination on Monday in a cheerful mood. Worship at the Gol Hanuman Temple in Bhabanipur Priyanka arrives at Alipore Survey Building. There he submitted his nomination to the officials of the Election Commission. He was accompanied by Shuvendu Adhikari, an opposition leader in the assembly. He suggested the name Priyanka (Priyanka Tibrewal). Upon arrival at the survey building, Bhabanipur Campaign Committee Chairman Rudranil Ghosh, Observer Arjun Singh and Co-Observer Saumitra Khan were present. Though there was speculation about Dinesh Tribedi, he was also present.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Tibrewal lost her younger brother on the day of submission of nomination. It is learned that his brother was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. He had a liver transplant recently. He died today. Today is the last day to submit nominations, so Priyanka will not go out in the campaign even if she submits nominations. Submitting her nomination on this day, Priyanka said, ‘Pujo has arrived. The call of mother Durga is now waiting for the time. Nominations are submitted at that particular time. Fight for justice for the people of Bhabanipur. I am fighting by remembering Goddess Durga. ‘

Incidentally, Priyanka Tibrewal became the first candidate in the 2015 Kolkata re-election. Seba had to be defeated. Priyanka had to return empty-handed despite being a candidate in the Antali constituency. The BJP’s margin of victory in that seat with the Trinamool was about 59,000. On the other hand, the entire Trinamool Party has repeatedly claimed that there is one candidate in all the Assembly constituencies, Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee).

But there is no doubt that the fight against Mamata will give Priyanka some limelight. Be it Babul Supriya or Shuvendu Adhikari, Priyanka is close to many BJP leaders. According to sources, the Center has nominated him as a candidate against Mamata Banerjee on the advice of self-styled opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari. No matter what happens to Priyanka Tibrewal in the third vote of her life, she will want to make land, no doubt about it. But Priyanka says in her mouth, I am fighting for the people.

Information: Saurajyoti Bandyopadhyay