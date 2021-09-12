BJP candidate from Bhabanipur to file nomination tomorrow Will you submit nomination tomorrow, how much is Priyanka ready to fight with Mamata? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Bhabanipur BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal (Mamata Banerjee vs Priyanka Tibrewal) is going to submit her nomination on Monday morning. Before that, he has various plans to campaign all day on Sunday. He started the day by writing on the wall of Bhabanipur.

“The people of Bengal have a right to life. That right is being taken away by the Trinamool (TMC). My fight is in the interest of the people of Bengal,” Priyanka Tibrewal told the media. Dilip Ghosh was also seen as Priyanka’s campaign partner. Dilip Ghosh says without any doubt that no one can say when it happens in politics. “Dilip Tibrewal’s fight is against post-election violence in Bengal,” said Dilip Ghosh.

Read more-Not physically, Priyanka Tibrewal in the battle of Bhabanipur with ‘Bardar Chhaya’!

However, whatever the BJP says, any politically conscious person will accept that Priyanka is a little behind in the fight with Mamata Banerjee. In 2015, Priyanka became a candidate for the first time in the Kolkata re-election. Seba had to be defeated. Priyanka had to return empty-handed despite being a candidate in the Antali constituency. The BJP’s margin of victory in that seat with the Trinamool was about 59,000. On the other hand, the entire Trinamool Party has repeatedly claimed that Mamata Banerjee is a candidate in all the Assembly elections.

But there is no doubt that the fight against Mamata will give Priyanka some limelight. Be it Babul Supriya or Shuvendu Adhikari, Priyanka is close to many BJP leaders. According to sources, the party has fielded Shuvendu Adhikari as its candidate against Mamata Banerjee following the advice of the opposition leader. There is no doubt that Priyanka will win the third vote fight of her life and will want to make land without putting it in front. But Priyanka says in her mouth, I am fighting for the people.