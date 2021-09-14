September 14, 2021

Child Fever in West Bengal Infection is on the rise! Why children overcame fever across the state!

Pediatricians advise that fever should not be ignored in any way. Doctors say that the outbreak of this viral fever is mainly due to the change in the weather. Note that the incidence of this viral fever is increasing elsewhere in the state. Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Hughli, East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas – Fever is on the rise in these districts, especially among children. Fact: Abhijit Chand.



