Corona’s body was not stolen? High Court orders second autopsy four months later – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Covid (Covid 19) died four months ago in Kakli Sarkar, a resident of Baranagar. Four months later, the High Court ordered a second autopsy. The order was issued by the single bench of the High Court on the charge of stealing the body of the deceased. Justice Rajshekhar Mantha has ordered an autopsy within three weeks. The body is still kept at Sagar Dutt Hospital.

The body of Kakli Sarkar, a resident of Baranagar, is still preserved. Justice Mantha has ordered a second autopsy by forming a special team comprising three doctors from Neel Ratan Sarkar Medical College and NRS Hospital. The doctors of this special team of autopsy will also check whether all the organs of the body of the deceased are present or if any organ has been replaced. A case has been filed in the High Court against Belgharia Midland Nursing Home in North 24 Parganas seeking an inquiry by the CID or other investigating agency. Besides, Joydeep Das, brother of the deceased, filed the case directly under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, i.e. murder.

On April 22, 2021, Kakli Sarkar was admitted to Midland Nursing Home after suffering from corona. Family members received the news of his death on the morning of April 25. Family member Kakli Devi’s brother Joydeep Das said, “Before her death, Didi informed that there was a big cycle of organ sale in the nursing home. She is also planning to sell her organs in the nursing home.” He further complained, “On the night of April 24, a nurse in a nursing home gave an injection and Kakli Sarkar died. At that moment, Didi’s oxygen was very much needed. If it was given, Didi’s life could have been saved.”

Joydeep Das alleges that the role of the two doctors is highly questionable. The role of a nursing home health worker is also confusing. The family approached the state health commission alleging negligence. The commission directed the family to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh. After receiving the second autopsy report, the court will consider the investigation with the CID or other investigating agency.

Arnab Hazra