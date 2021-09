Heavy rains will also fall in several districts of South Bengal on Monday. Heavy rains are forecast in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Howrah, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts. Winds of 30 to 40 kmph will blow in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore. Heavy rains are also forecast in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore on Tuesday.