Heavy rain from the morning in the city, another thunderstorm before the danger subsided

It has been raining heavily in Kolkata since morning. Rain is also falling in several adjoining districts. Meteorologists say the deep depression has gradually lost strength and entered Chhattisgarh. The seasonal axis moves from south to north. Due to the change in the location of the seasonal axis, the rain has increased in South Bengal this morning.

The weather office says it will be cloudy all day today. There will be light to moderate rain. The amount of rain in Kolkata will decrease in the afternoon. South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Nadia. The situation will improve tomorrow. The amount of rain decreases.

Rainfall is forecast to increase in North Bengal from Thursday and in South Bengal from Friday.

Rainfall in Kolkata (in millimeters) from 8 am to 12 noon today – Maniktala 34, Birpara 48, Belgachhia 45, Dhapa 45, Tapasia 48, Ultodanga 50, Palmar Bazar 45, Thanthania 35, Baliganj 29, Mominpur 16, Yeth Park 36, Kalighat 28, Goriya 31, Taratala 28, Patipukur 48, Jinjira Bazar 23, Behala 20.

Salt Lake Sector Five is still submerged in continuous rain. Wide areas of Sector Five, including the Techno Police Junction in Salt Lake Sector Five, the road adjacent to the 215 bus stand, are submerged.

At 6:57 pm today, the water level of the Ganges will be 4.59 meters (15.06 feet). The lockgate will be closed from 4:30 to 9:00.

When the lock gates on the Ganges side will be closed. Then if it rains, the city will be flooded. The water will go down quickly after opening the lockgate.