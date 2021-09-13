Howrah Bridge Accident: Pillar cover and railing collapsed in Howrah Bridge bus collision, passengers injured in accident

Howrah: Howrah Bridge avoided a major accident for a short time on the first working day of the week On Monday evening, a private bus on Route 26 lost control and crashed into the railings and pillars of Murray Bridge. The accident caused some parts of the railings and part of the pillars to collapse. Several people were injured Police rescued them and took them to the hospital There are still no reports of casualties in the incident

According to eyewitnesses, the Sealdah-Howrah bus was going to Howrah around 6:15 pm that day. Reaching the end of the bridge towards Howrah, the bus lost control and hit Pillar No. 1. As a result, part of the roadside railing on the bridge collapsed The cover of the pillar is also damaged

Kolkata and Howrah police reached the spot after the accident The bus driver was arrested According to police sources, there were about 50-60 passengers in the bus Several of them were injured The injured were rescued in a bloody condition and admitted to the hospital As the accident took place near the railing of the bridge road in the evening, the possibility of pedestrians or pedestrians among the injured is not being ruled out.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus increased its speed when it got off the bridge and turned left As a result, he lost control The rush is believed to be aimed at getting a number for a new trip to the depot at Howrah Maidan in a row with another bus. Passengers have been accusing bus drivers of rushing to the depot on the way down from the Howrah Bridge for a long time.

The accident caused a long traffic jam at Howrah Bridge on Monday The passengers returning to the office are in trouble If it is possible to rescue the bus about 45 minutes after the accident, the situation gradually returns to normal According to the police, there was a risk of more damage if the accident took place more than an hour ago.