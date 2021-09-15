It is raining continuously, is the weather likely to improve this afternoon? – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: At the end of last week, a depression was created in the Bay of Bengal Gradually increasing its strength, it entered the land through Orissa on Monday as a deep depression. According to the West Bengal Weather Forecast, the low pressure shifted from Orissa to Madhya Pradesh and heavy rains were not expected in Gangetic Bengal. But that did not happen Heavy rain started from Tuesday morning The heavy rains in mid-September are surprising How long will the continuous rain? According to the meteorological office, the situation will improve from today, Wednesday afternoon

Read more– 18-year-old Bengali Neeraj Chopra, came to Kolkata and played Golden Boy by dipping curd-sweet wrist from hilsa-shrimp

Extremely deep depression turns into deep depression. Losing energy, it will turn into a general depression in the next 48 hours. That was the forecast of the meteorological office on Tuesday At the moment the system is located in North Chhattisgarh And it is moving towards Madhya Pradesh to the west and northwest. The seasonal axis moves from south to north.

The orange alert for heavy rains was already in East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas and Howrah. The meteorological office also issued yellow warnings for heavy rains in Kolkata, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia. Fishermen are currently banned from going to sea.

Today, Wednesday cloudy sky 6 Light to moderate rainfall is forecast in several parts of South Bengal Rain will increase in North Bengal from Thursday. On Friday-Saturday, that is, on the weekend, another cyclone will form in the North Bay. This cyclone will move towards the coast of Bengal and Orissa. As a result, the eyebrows of the rain are again in South Bengal.

Read more– Is Robi Shastri leaving the responsibility of coaching the Indian team after the T20 World Cup? What will be the renewal of the contract?

According to the meteorological department, Maniktala in Kolkata received 34 mm of rain, Belgachhia 45 mm and Patipukur 46 mm in four hours on Tuesday morning. The water flooded several areas, including Mahatma Gandhi Road and Muktarambabu Street. Attempts were made to pump water on Mahatma Gandhi Road. The rainfall was 45 mm in Dhapa, 48 mm in Tapsia, 35 mm in Thanthania, 31 mm in Goriya and 20 mm in Behala on Tuesday.

Reporter- Biswajit Saha