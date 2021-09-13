Kolkata Metro | Bengal News: number of trains will be increased this wk ahead of Durga Puja

In front is Durga Puja (Durga Puja 2021). The city of Kolkata has started decorating Pujo. The shopping fleet has also increased. Traffic and traffic problems are increasing naturally. Meanwhile, the goal is to avoid the crowd in Corona situation. With that in mind, the Metro Railways decided to increase the number of Metros (Kolkata Metro | Bengal News) again. Authorities said the metro will run 256 times a day from Wednesday, September 15.

According to the Kolkata Metro Railways (Metro Railways), 10 more metro trains will run in the city from Wednesday (Kolkata Metro Bengal News). At present, 246 metros are running from Monday to Friday. From September 15, 256 metro files will run on the up and down lines.

However, the time of the beginning and end of the day is not being changed. As before, the service will be available from Dakshineswar, Dumdum and Poet Subhash at 8:30 am. The last metro from Dumdum and Poet Subhash will meet at 9:30 pm. The last metro going to Subhas will leave Dakshineswar station at 9:16 pm. File image.

Metro authorities have decided to reduce the time interval keeping in mind the Pujo crowd. However, the time limit for metro movement is not being extended. The Metro has announced in a notification on Monday that the Metro will run at 5 minutes interval from next Friday in the morning and evening hours. Metro will be available five minutes apart on the up line from 9 am to 10.30 am.

The metro will run on the down line from 9 am to 10 am and from 10 am to 11 am at 5 minute intervals. The metro will run on the up line from 5 pm to 6:30 pm and on the down line from 5 pm to 6 pm and from 6:30 pm to 6 pm. The metro rail authorities hope that this will be able to handle a lot of crowds.

The Kolkata Metro was closed for several days due to the second wave of Corona. After that metro service was introduced but it was not for common people. Instead, only the staff associated with the emergency services could get on the metro.

However, as the incidence of corona decreases, new metro services are introduced to the public. But the token system has not yet been introduced. Passengers have to travel on their personal cards to avoid the risk of infection.

In the last few months, the Metro Rail Authority has gradually increased the number of Metros as required. Initially, the metro service was started with a gap of 15 minutes between the two trains, but now the gap has been reduced to 5-10 minutes. However, no information has been given as to whether the metro will run overnight during Pujo this year.