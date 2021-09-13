Narendra Modis BirthDay: Modi Quiz to Modi Fair, Prime Minister’s Birthday

He is the main face of the ruling BJP at the Center. That is his birthday. And so Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (Narendra Modis BirthDay) – around the BJP’s inner circle. Modi’s birthday is on September 16, and the BJP has come up with a mega plan to commemorate it from the central to the state leadership. Narendra Modi will turn 61 on September 17 And from that day till October 7, the BJP leadership in this state is going to take various programs. What plans are being taken on the occasion of Narendra Modi’s birthday? It is learned that at least six programs like Modi Mela, Namo Quiz Contest, Service and Surrender Program, Transparency Campaign Program, Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav are going to be taken up. The BJP Youth Front will lead most of the programs. The BJP has big plans to organize several more events, including a blood donation camp, during the 20-day program. The party’s all-India president JP Naddar has already instructed the BJP leadership in each state. The statement said BJP leaders and activists from various booth levels would send at least 50 million congratulatory letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday. At the same time, they will be committed in the letter to dedicate themselves to public service

Not only that, the BJP has also taken big plans to vaccinate against coronavirus on the occasion of Narendra Modi’s birthday. In the words of BJP All India President JP Naddar, ‘‌BJP booth workers will also help in the vaccination work on that day, so that the maximum number of people can be vaccinated. That is why 4 lakh volunteers from 2 lakh villages will be trained. So far, 7 lakh 8 people have been trained in 43 days. BJP’s all-India secretary Tarun Chugh also said, “Everything was planned 743 days ago. It is planned to go to as many villages as possible and train as many volunteers as possible. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing free foodgrains and said hoardings would be put up across the country. The party leaders and workers have also been directed to hold various exhibitions depicting the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Namo app will also show different moments of this celebration virtually According to a party statement issued by the BJP, the BJP’s public representatives will visit various ration shops and record short videos in honor of the Prime Minister. However, on the occasion of Narendra Modi’s birthday, special emphasis is being laid across the country in Uttar Pradesh Because next year in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 7 In Uttar Pradesh, BJP workers will launch Ganga clean-up operations in 61 places However, the BJP in this state is not lagging behind. On the occasion of the birthday of the top leader of the party, various plans are being made in this state also.