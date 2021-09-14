Old woman trapped in open manhole in New Town, rescued after two and a half hours – News18 Bangla

#NewTown: Like a death trap on the way! In continuous rain somewhere ankle water, somewhere again knee water (Kolkata Water Logging) 6 If the manhole cover is inadvertently left open, that is what happens While walking along the road, an old woman (Woman Stuck in open manhole) got stuck inside the manhole with the lid open and got stuck for about two and a half to three hours. Eventually, the fire brigade, NDRF and police rescue team went and rescued the old woman

Shapurji area 6 of New Town witnessed such an incident on Tuesday afternoon Trapped in a manhole, the old woman suffered a serious leg injury Police rescued him and admitted him to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital Although his physical condition is stable

According to police sources, the old woman named Jayshree Roychowdhury is a resident of an elite residence near the accident site. Jayshree Devi was walking along that road in the heavy rain at noon that day Pedestrians had to travel on the road with water The old woman’s legs suddenly got stuck in a manhole. The passers-by tried to rescue him at first but failed Allegedly, the danger is to keep the lid of the manhole open to get the water out

Seeing that the old woman was not going to be rescued, the locals first informed the Techno City Police Station Two fire engines and members of the National Disaster Response Force arrived at the scene after receiving the news. After more than two and a half hours, it was possible to rescue the old woman It can be seen that the old woman has been seriously injured in the leg after being stuck in the manhole for a long time. He was immediately sent to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment

The question is, why is there no sign to warn pedestrians even if the manhole cover is left open to drain the stagnant water? The question also arises as to why there were no workers under the surveillance of the open manhole

Anup Chakraborty