Patna-bound SpiceJet plane made an emergency landing in Kolkata: – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Passenger flight 6 was going from Patna to Guwahati The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after hearing a loud noise from the engine in the middle of the sky. In the end, the private airline 8 arranged to send the passengers to Guwahati by another plane

According to Kolkata Airport sources, a Spicejet flight left Patna for Guwahati on Tuesday. A total of 34 people, including passengers and airline staff, were on board While in the middle of the sky, the pilot heard a loud noise from the engine of the aircraft He immediately contacted the Air Traffic Control at Kolkata Airport and sought permission for an emergency landing. At the request of the SpiceJet pilot, the Kolkata ATC quickly made the emergency landing in Kolkata. The plane landed at Calcutta Airport without any hindrance

After landing, SpiceJet engineers inspected the aircraft But there was no risk of taking the passengers to Guwahati on that plane The company arranged to send them to Guwahati on another flight from Kolkata The incident also spread panic among the passengers