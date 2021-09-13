Sibal’s question in post-poll violence case, hearing in Supreme Court again next Monday – News18 Bangla

#NewDelhi: The state government has filed an interim injunction in the post-poll violence case, but the apex court has not ruled on the matter. After the last assembly elections, there have been allegations of unrest from various parts of the state, a long-standing claim by the main opposition BJP. The ruling Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations. Meanwhile, the CBI has so far arrested 11 people in connection with such cases. Several FIRs have been filed.

The state government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order on post-poll violence. The High Court has directed the CBI to investigate the murder and rape case. Other allegations have been investigated by the SIT. The Calcutta High Court issued the order on the basis of the report of the committee formed by the National Human Rights Commission. This is the state of objection. On behalf of the state government, veteran Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal questioned the Supreme Court on the same day. At the hearing, lawyer Kapil Sibal questioned the committee formed by the National Human Rights Commission to investigate the post-vote unrest case.

His question in court was, ‘Is this the BJP’s investigation committee?’ Justice Bineet Sharan and Justice Aniruddha Basu wanted to know in detail about the inquiry committee and seats formed in the aftermath of post-poll unrest in the state. They want to know, who is on this committee? Meanwhile, the state government has filed an interim judgment in the apex court. Justice Sharan and Basu directed state lawyers Kapil Sibal and Mahesh Jethmalani to address them.

Incidentally, the state government had approached the Supreme Court challenging the direction of the Calcutta High Court in the post-poll violence case. Their main allegation was that the members of the committee formed by the National Human Rights Commission on the basis of its recommendations were biased. Kapil Sibal strongly questioned about this. The apex court wanted to know from the state what allegations were made against the members of the committee formed by the National Human Rights Commission in the wake of the allegations raised by the state government.