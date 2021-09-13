Tmc on Bhowanipore By Poll: Trinamool has a special strategy in Bhabanipur to stay far ahead of BJP-Left!

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress started campaigning in 6 wards of Bhabanipur in the morning and afternoon. Since processions or large gatherings cannot be held due to the Covid rules. So it has been decided that the campaign will be divided into small groups. The responsibilities of eight wards have already been divided among the leaders. They will keep an eye on all the propaganda programs. Apart from this, there will be 6 street corners in each ward to convey the message of the daughter of the house in Bhabanipur to a large part of the people.

For example, this street corner is starting today in the Chief Minister’s neighborhood or ward. Where Perth Chatterjee, Subrata Bokshi, Vaishwanar Chatterjee and Kartik Bandyopadhyay will be. In all, the Trinamool Congress is going to hold about 56 such meetings across the assembly. Women have also been given the responsibility of promoting the housewife. Women Trinamool Congress workers will go from house to house in the neighborhoods of Bhabanipur.

A team of 5 people has been formed. Their propaganda will continue sitting in the backyard. The family in which they will go preaching, what is their problem. No service they received. No service they received. This publicity team will know everything about their needs At the same time, what has Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee done? All the ledgers of the project have been highlighted. The Bhabanipur assembly is called Mini India. People of different languages ​​are voters in this high profile assembly. As a result, leaflets have been made in Bengali, Hindi and English thinking about them. Which will be given home.

Read more: ‘Round from the Corner’! Strong demand for ‘Dada’, destination BJP’s Tripura?

Jaya Hind Bahini president Kartik Banerjee said, “We are raising the issue in the campaign as directed by the party’s top leadership.” It has already been decided when the meeting will be held in which area The space has been chosen in such a way that no difficulty is created. On the other hand, so that everyone can be reached. Mamata Banerjee herself will be present in a meeting on the 18th.