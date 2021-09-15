Weather Alert: IMD warns of heavy rains in Bay of Bengal

According to the weather alert issued by the Meteorological Department, there will be moderate to heavy rains in different parts of the country in the next 3-4 days. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Orissa, according to a notification issued on Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rains are also forecast in Konkan, North Central Maharashtra, Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the next 3-4 days. Heavy rains are forecast in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Photo-File