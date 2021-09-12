West Bengal Weather: Orange alert issued in Bengal! There is a risk of heavy rain and storms

#Kolkata: Orange warning of heavy rain was issued in South Bengal today and tomorrow. Stormy winds prevail in coastal districts including Kolkata. Rainfall of up to 200 mm is expected in several districts. Fishermen refuse to go to sea.

The sea will be rough due to low pressure. The coast will be blown by the wind at a speed of 50 to 60 kmph. The Alipore Meteorological Department has banned fishermen from going to sea from Sunday to Tuesday.

The depression created by the East-Central Bay of Bengal is gradually advancing towards the North-West Bay of Bengal. The depression will enter the land coast of North Orissa and West Bengal. It will turn into a deep depression. The direction will be west and northwest. It will move towards Orissa over land and towards North Chhattisgarh in the next 2/3 days.

Another depression is gradually shifting over eastern Rajasthan. The seasonal axis extends from Jaisalmer to the low-lying areas of the Bay of Bengal, passing through the low-lying areas of eastern Rajasthan, Sambalpur and Puri in Orissa. There is an axis from the East Central Bay of Bengal to the North-East Arabian Sea that runs through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Orissa.

The sky is mostly cloudy in Calcutta. Chance of rain with a few thunderstorms. In the next 48 hours, strong winds will blow in Kolkata city. The amount of storm on Monday may increase. Heavy rain is forecast for the next 24 hours. The temperature may drop in the next 48 hours due to cloudy skies.

Read more: He threw the bag from the Howrah platform to the moving train, what happened to the passenger while he was on his feet …

The minimum temperature this morning was 26.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 32.2 degrees Celsius. The amount of water vapor in the air is 83 to 98 percent. Rainfall was 12.8 mm.

Orange warning of heavy rains in South Bengal. Storm warning for several districts, including coastal districts. Up to 200 mm of rain is expected in coastal districts. Chance of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in different districts. Cloudy skies with disastrous weather in South Bengal till Tuesday.

Orange warning of heavy rain in three districts on Sunday. South 24 Parganas East Midnapore and West Midnapore may receive up to 200 mm of rainfall.

Chance of heavy rain up to 100 mm in North 24 Parganas Bankura East Burdwan Hooghly Howrah Purulia District. Moderate to heavy rains are also expected in Kolkata.

The storm will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph in five districts including Kolkata. South 24 Parganas Howrah in East Midnapore and West Midnapore. The rest of South Bengal is also likely to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms.

Orange warning of heavy rain in two districts on Monday. South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. Heavy rain forecast for Kolkata, Birbhum, West Burdwan, West Midnapore, Howrah, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts.

Winds of up to 50 km can blow in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. Winds of 30 to 40 kmph will blow over Kolkata, Howrah and West Midnapore.

Heavy rains are also forecast in western districts including Bankura Purulia on Tuesday.

There is no possibility of heavy rain in North Bengal at present. In the next 48 hours, there may be rain with lightning in North Bengal.

Chance of heavy rain in Orissa on Monday. Heavy rains are likely in Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday. Heavy rains are forecast in Kankan, Goa, Orissa and Chhattisgarh in the next few days. The next 435 heavy rains will be on the coast of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry and Karaikale. Heavy rains are forecast in Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours.