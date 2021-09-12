September 12, 2021

Yogi advertisement Controversy | Pictures of mother flyover in the advertisement of Yogirajya! The grassroots got the weapon of liberation

#Lucknow: Vote in Yogi Rajya ahead. Before that, the wall will be turned into a development circular, a pair of page advertisements will be published with a development circular – needless to say. But if the picture of Kolkata is included in the advertisement of that development! I was surprised to hear, but this time it is the complaint. This time a piece of Calcutta has clearly come up in the advertisement of Yogi Adityanath’s Karma Yajna. To put it bluntly, the picture used is of Ma Uralpool. The picture shows Kolkata’s signature yellow taxi. There are also two famous hotels in Kolkata. The advertisement has claimed that this picture belongs to the Yogi kingdom. The grassroots are simultaneously protesting against this film. Many in the political circles say that the Yogi government handed over arms to the grassroots.

Allegedly, today, on September 12, a huge advertisement cut of Yogi Adityanath appeared on the page of a famous daily newspaper. The picture of development work with him as the infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh is actually Kolkata. It is clear that ITC Sonar Bangla. Famous hotels like JW Marriott.

Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted about this. He writes that the change in UP means stealing the image of Bengal’s infrastructure and running it in one’s own name. That infrastructure has been created under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Abhishek’s tweet-

Abhishek further wrote, “It seems that the double engine model has collapsed in the strongest state of the BJP. And now it is in front of everyone.”





