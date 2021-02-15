Kuto is not biting his teeth, the rescue workers of Uttarakhand are hoping to get the cubs back! | dog-waits-endlessly-for-her-puppies-to-be-rescued-from-the-remains-of-uttarkhand-flood | national

The mother-dog is standing at the scene continuously, waiting for the rescue of the children

#Chamoli: Hours have passed in the day sector, a whole week has gone by counting! But out of an estimated 200 people missing in the Harappan forest in Uttarakhand, only 38 bodies have been recovered. Two of them were found alive. That is why more than one family in Uttarakhand is counting the days. Just as those families are counting the days in the hope of getting their members back, an unnamed brown female dog is waiting near the Rishi Ganga power plant in Raini village. In the hope of getting the cubs back, his only hope now is the rescuers!

It is learned that rescue workers found five bodies on Sunday morning. Two of them are residents of Raini village in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The remaining bodies are believed to be those of three out of 30 workers of NTPC’s Tapoban-Vishnugarh Hydel Power Project, who were trapped in a tunnel when the Harappan Ban came down and could not get out. The villagers said that three or four cubs were most likely trapped in the tunnel. The incident took place on Sunday, February 8. Since then, the mother-dog has been standing at the scene, waiting for the rescue of the children.

The villagers further said that the dog has not been given any food or water in the last few days. Most of the time he stood quietly and watched the rescue workers work. Sometimes he goes ahead and sniffs the soil and tries unsuccessfully to dig the soil with his paw. Sometimes he runs to the river bank, sometimes he goes up the hill and looks down and tries to find the cubs, he sees the situation. However, even when night falls, he does not go anywhere from that place, sitting there or waiting for the lost cubs.

Digambar, a resident of Raini village, said that his brother also went missing in Harappa forest. His mind does not want to accept that the brother is no more in this world. Digambar hopes to find his brother in the same way that rescuers rescued two people alive. The mother-dog is also counting the days with the same expectation in her chest. Natural disasters have put animals and people on one side. But the light of hope is yet to be seen!

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Ananya Chakraborty First published:February 15, 2021, 1:46 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>