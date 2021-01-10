Laa Mozarellla Café opens doors in the City of joy!

The latest addition to the city’s foodscape, Laa Mozarellla opened doors on December, 2020 to welcome the culinary tribes of Kolkata for a whole new café and dine-in experience. ‘Laa Mozarellla’, stationed at New Town Business Club, Rajarhat, Kolkata, is a multi-cuisine café featuring delectable cuisines crafted to inspire creativity.

The 40 plus seater outlet is buzzing with bright lights that accentuate the neutral color palette of Ivory, Grey with a hint of Red. With the usage of rustic wooden furniture, Laa Mozarellla is created as a bespoke space that blends the age-old allure with a touch of contemporary style that matches the inventive menu. While the neutral coloured walls and the arcadian wooden furniture harks back to the charm of bygone eras, the murals and writings on the walls, create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that is unique to the cafe. The cafe is bifurcated into two sections- the café plus an exclusive space for hosting parties.

Sporting a fun and cheerful atmosphere, the café offers a menu that spoils one for choices. With a wide selection of nibbles and mains, the cuisine that is offered ranges from Italian to Continental, with a touch of Mexican. Their burgers, pizzas, pastas and platters are all served with a unique twist, boasting of textures and flavours that are sure to take your taste buds on an adventure. Some of their signature dishes include Wood fire pizzas like Sicilia, Carnivora , Marinara; Parasuite Prawn; Cheesy Olivet ; Apricot Chicken Wings; Bar B Q Drumsticks; Charmula Prawn & Laa Mozarellla Roasted Chicken to name a few.

The wide array of beverages consisting of an eclectic selection of coffees, shakes and mocktails like ‘Kiwi Cooler, Mango Lady, Vestal Colada And Fruity Affair’ superbly compliment the brands food delicacies. The ‘Monte Carlo’ and the ‘Baked Alaska’ deserve special mention when it comes to a sinful ending. Set in a relaxed and enjoyable ambience, this café makes for the perfect spot for college-goers, young professionals, office groups and families to unwind.

Mr Jay Agarwal, Founder & Owner, Laa Mozarellla, said, “After much anticipation, I am delighted to launch Laa Mozarellla Café. With the evolving consumer palate, guests are constantly looking to experiment with something new and exclusive. Owing to the fact that the area is almost devoid of good eateries and service, I certainly hope to drive the brand towards heights that inspire.”

With detailed safety and hygiene measures to protect the health and wellbeing of its valued patrons, Laa Mozarellla Café invites one and all for a safe experience in refined tastes and gastronomical adventures. So, come over to Kollkata’s newest favourite destination for food that will blow you off your feet.

Additional Information –

Address – New Town Business Club, Street No 90, Action Area 1, Block AE, New Town, West Bengal-700156

When – 23rd Dec – 3rd Jan

Time – 11.00 AM – 10.30 PM

For Reservation Call- +91 74396 60990

Pocket pinch for 2 – Rs 1200 for 2 pax

Delivery Aggregator: Zomato and Swiggy