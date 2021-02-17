Lalkella attack design made by hand! Delhi Police opened its mouth with the arrest of Disha Robi national

Recently, the Delhi Police has opened its mouth to that effect. They have clear evidence in their hands – the direction of the attack on the Red Fort on January 26 was made by Disha himself!

#NewDelhi: The arrest of 22-year-old environmental activist Disha Ravi has already sparked widespread protests in parts of the country, with much of the public opinion going against the government’s decision. Many people want to know exactly why the police arrested Disha! Recently, the Delhi Police has opened its mouth to that effect. They have clear evidence in their hands – the direction of the attack on the Red Fort on January 26 was made by Disha himself!

Police claim that Disha shared the design with a Swedish environmentalist and Greta Thunberg. He has received help from abroad in this work, the police did not forget to inform him. Police also say that Disha is not alone, with the help of Nikita Jacob, a lawyer based in West Mumbai, and Shantanu, a lawyer from West Mumbai. Together, the three created a link-rich online document that provoked the farmers’ movement to become aggressive, police said.

On behalf of the Delhi Police, Prem Nath told the media that they did not arrest Disha unnecessarily. According to him, the design made by Disha has a detailed plan of when and how the attack will be carried out. Police have dubbed this online document a toolkit. It is reported that this toolkit was spread from numerous Twitter accounts in the country. At the same time, attempts were made to provoke constant attacks. In the opinion of the police, this huge number of tweets can be easily compared with the tweet bank.

Not only that, the Delhi Police also said that Disha, Nikita and Shantanur had direct contact with the self-proclaimed independent Khalistan organization of the Sikhs. Police claimed that the attack was planned out of Khalistani ideology. Although Nikita’s lawyer said her client did not want to create any heated situation, she was always in favor of a peaceful movement. On the other hand, nothing is known about this from Disha’s lawyer yet.

-Written By: Anirban Chaudhury

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 17, 2021, 1:50 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>