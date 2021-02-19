Lalu’s bail application rejected in Dumka case; no immediate release from jail

Navigation
The Jharkhand High Court Friday rejected Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail application in a fodder scam case, dashing hopes of the RJD president of being immediately released from jail.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh turned down Lalu’s bail request in the Dumka treasury case, which is an offshoot of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam.

The court said since the RJD supremo has to serve two more months in jail to complete half of the tenure of his total sentence in the case, the bail plea is not granted. The court also asked him to file a fresh application after two months.

Prasad has already acquired bail in three out of the four cases in connection with the fodder scam in which he has been convicted. Acceptance of his request in the case related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury could have helped him come out of jail.

Lalu is in AIIMS Delhi presently.

