LARGEST 3D STRING ART IN INDIA UNVEILED AT THE DURGA PUJA FESTIVAL AT Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra Puja, Kolkata acknowledged by the INDIA BOOK of Records

Students of Indian Art College, Kolkata created history by erecting the largest 3D STRING ART STRUCTURE at the Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra Club premises.

Supported by HDFC Bank, the 3D String Art was unveiled by Sandeep S Kumar of HDFC and noted classical vocalist Pdt Ajoy Chakraborty.

This LARGEST 3D STRING ART has been accepted as a record attempt for INDIA BOOK of Records.

The 3 dimensional structures have been created by the students of Indian Art College and STRING ART characterizes the common weaving art of WEST BENGAL. Artisans from 24 Parganas North and Nadia were employed under the Sustainable Livelihood Initiative (SLI) of the HDFC Bank promoting local artisans by providing financial assistance, livelihood skill sets training and market linkages.

“This art structure is part of our effort to appreciate and encourage the rich tradition of art and culture of the state.” said Sandip S Kumar of HDFC Bank.

“This is unique, fabulous and shows the rich diversity of our artisanship, my congratulations to HDFC Bank and Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra Club for this fantastic initiative and also kudos to the artisans, ” said vocalist Ajoy Chakraborty.