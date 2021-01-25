LAUNCH OF THE EXPERIENCE CENTRE

A brand extension of alsorg, the alsorg + Callisto Elements experience centre is situated at 11A/1C East Topsia Road (Kolkata). Spanning across 4000 sq.ft. in area, the store showcases a collection of living areas, dining areas, wall panellings, bedrooms & wardrobes.

The space is a true personification of modern luxury. Each product in the space is made with a well-balanced mix of contemporary yet timeless elements. These furniture pieces blend well with each other to formulate completely synced interiors. Unique designs, exceptional styling & superior product quality are essential aspects of the brand’s mission, which can be seen at this experience centre as well.

When visiting the store, one can see well-designed & well-detailed furniture. Intricate finishes & superlative use of materials are just a few of the outclassing attributes which make the brand’s concepts stand apart from its competitors. There is an experienced team of designers you can meet at the store, who will help you curate your spaces as per your requirements. With the use of classic materials & an evergreen colour palette that symbolizes the purity of a home, the brand helps in making your dream spaces a reality.

Their commitment to designing timeless pieces has led them to present to you a furniture range that emanates true luxury.