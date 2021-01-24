LAY’S LAUNCHES NEW LIMITED-TIME FLAVOURS – LAY’S HERBY CRUSH AND LAY’S CHEESY LOVE

Lay’s, one of India’s favoured potato chip brands, is back to delight its fans with two new distinct, limited-time flavours, Lay’s Herby Crush and Lay’s Cheesy Love. Continuing the brand’s streak of bringing flavourful innovations to consumers, these new variants have been launched in the run up to Valentine’s Day 2021 –which is a celebration of relationships, friendship and love for the youth of today.

The brand has introduced Herby Crush and Cheesy Love flavours by adding its own unique twist to both the flavours. Combining a widely loved palette with its flavour expertise, Lay’s aims to make the two new variants a #YeWaalaYaadRahega experience for fans across the country.

Speaking about the new flavours and the new campaign, leading actor and face of Lay’s, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I had a great deal of fun shooting for the new Lay’s limited-time flavours – Herby Crush and Cheesy Love. Both variants are truly unique and offer a burst of flavour in every bite. We have tried to bring alive the distinctiveness of the two flavours in the TVC as well, and sincerely hope that our fans across India would relish these new offerings!”.

“Fun moments with dear ones always add an element of joy to our lives, and when accompanied with the new Lay’s Herby Crush and Cheesy Love flavours, the experience becomes even more memorable. The new Lay’s limited-time variants are not only innovative, but also delicious and full of flavour. I had a blast shooting for the film, and I’m certain that this new launch will be a #YeWaalaYaadRahega moment for fans and consumers this Valentine’s Day!”, added Bollywood superstar and Lay’s brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt.

Sharing his thoughts on the new launch and the campaign, Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India remarked, “As leaders in the category, we at Lay’s are delighted to introduce two new, limited-time flavourful innovations to our portfolio with the launch of Lay’s Herby Crush and Lay’s Cheesy Love flavours. As a brand, Lay’s has always aimed to add joy to consumers’ lives and make special moments even more special. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we sincerely hope that these new flavours as well as the #YeWaalaYaadRahega campaign with Ranbir and Alia will prove to be truly ‘memorable’ for our fans and consumers across India”.

The TVC, featuring India’s youth icons and Lay’s brand ambassadors, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is set against a relatable backdrop and features the two celebrities engaging in a fun, romantic banter with one another. Their repartee is characterized by poetic quips for one another, playfully disguised as witty remarks about the new Lay’s flavours.

The new Lay’s Herby Crush and Cheesy Love flavours are now available on leading retail and e-commerce platforms across India.