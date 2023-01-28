Ottimo at ITC Royal Bengal hosts “The House Of Mushroom”

Read Time: 1 Minute, 19 Second

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The pioneering Italian restaurant, Ottimo, at ITC Royal Bengal, offers the experience of years of culinary mastery in the form of modern and classical Italian cuisines.

Ottimo hosts a repertoire of different forms of mushrooms as a part of their special menu, “The House Of Mushroom”, for the month of January, with the lunch timings being 1:00 P.M. to 3:30 P.M, and the dinner timings being 7:00 P.M. to 11:30 P.M., to celebrate this produce of Mother Nature used in Italian cuisine, mindfully curated by Ottimo’s chefs creatively using different forms of mushrooms, namely Morrels, Truffle, Portini, Boletus, Shimeji, Enoki, and White oysters field mushrooms.

The Primi (First Meal) boasts an array of dishes made with many different types of hand-picked mushrooms like the Double stuffed Fungi and white Asparagus Ravioli in sage butter, Pasta mista with mushroom Ragout, and Morrel Risotto to start off a scrumptious meal.

The Secondi meal or the main course consists of Truffle scented Polenta with Funghi Ragout, Chicken Boscaiola, Duxxels stuffed Morrels with Peruvian Wild Garlic emulsion and Black Cod with Enoki crust.

The wood fired oven introduces pizzas and bruschetta made with different types of mushrooms like Pizza Bianca, Confit Field mushroom and Blueberry Bruschetta and Artichoke stuffed Caramalised Portabello.

The Dolci or dessert section boasts the White Truffle Gelato with 12 year old Balsamic Vinegar, a unique concoction of savoury and sweet handcrafted by Ottimo’s chefs for tantalising one’s taste buds to put an end to this gastronomical journey.

About Post Author Mahiyan Chakraborty mahiyanmedia@gmail.com