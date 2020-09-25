Lifestyle Launches its First Store in Guwahati

Fashion has a new destination. Lifestyle, India’s leading destination for the latest trends, establishes its footprint in North East India by opening its first store in Guwahati at Aurus Mall, G.S. Road, Opposite Supermarket. Spread across over 31,100 Sq. Ft. and 3 floors, the flagship store invites customers to shop from the latest trends, top brands and leverages in-store technology to offer consumers a unique and safe shopping experience.

Renowned for its award-winning visual merchandising, the fashion store is resplendent with seamless designs and attractive VM displays. It incorporates one of the longest hand-drawn manuscript painting of Assam and colourful installations representing the vibrant and fashionable collection that Lifestyle offers. Customers can additionally enjoy a larger than life nail, and thread art of the Assam map which can be found turning heads, above the escalator.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rishi Vasudev CEO, Lifestyle and Home Centre said, “We are very excited to launch our first store in Aurus Mall, Guwahati. Guwahati represents a cosmopolitan lifestyle with consumers who have a great understanding of latest fashion & trends. Furthermore, with the launch of the new Lifestyle Festive Collection, customers can make the most from a wide selection of remarkable pieces that are perfect for the upcoming festive season. The market in the North East shows great promise, and we look forward to welcoming our customers into a safe and joyful shopping environment.”

To ensure a secure shopping environment for everyone, the new Lifestyle store follows stringent sanitization practices, and enables contactless shopping, billing and invoicing for customers. With safety as the priority, disinfection of trial rooms after every use, frequent steam-ironing of garments, mandatory temperature checks and constant monitoring of health & hygiene have also been put in place among other practices. Over and above, keeping in mind the best interest of both customers and store staff, social distancing markers near the cash counters facilitating crowd control have been implemented as a part of the in-store safety measures as well.

With an extensive selection of leading national & international brands, the new store also offers customers curated selection of fashion lines and high-on trend collections at attractive price points. At the stores, customers can choose from a wide variety of accessible brands, including Lifestyle’s own labels like Forca, Ginger, Melange, Kappa, CODE, Bossini, Fame Forever, Juniors and more. Levi’s, Allen Solly, Jack & Jones, Van Heusen, Pepe Jeans, Catwalk, Red Tape, Casio, Maybelline, Lakme and more are some of the other brands that customers can shop from at the stores.

Lifestyle is now also available online through lifestylestores.com where customers can shop from the convenience of their home. With features like Click & Collect and Return to Store, Lifestyle offers a true omni-channel experience to its customers. Introduced to facilitate better service and provide its customers with simpler and faster shopping experience, the Lifestyle app is also available for Android and iPhone users.

About Lifestyle: Lifestyle is India’s leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate – The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids’ apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is a recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India’s Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 – Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 80 stores, across 44 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes.