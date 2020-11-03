LINC hosts Pan India digital SPELLINC championship 2020-21

The grand finale of Spellinc 2020-21, Linc Pen and Plastics Limited’s Pan India, all-digital English proficiency championship, was held live on zoom and streamed on Linc pen’s Facebook recently. Popular mythological fiction author Shri Amish Tripathi was the chief wizard and keynote speaker for the event.

Aarav Anil Rao from Oakridge International School, Mohali, Punjab was the final winner in the Junior Category. Ankose Jain from Shiv Nadar School, Noida was the first runner-up while Aritree Sengupta from Shri Shikshayatan School, Kolkata was the second runner-up. In the senior category, Ananya Portia Noronha from Lakshdham High School, Mumbai was the final winner. Tushar Kancharla from Vidyaniketan School, Bangalore was the first runner-up while Mohd Faraz-Delhi Public School, Patna was the second runner-up.

The winners bagged a copy of Amish Tripathi’s new book Suheldev, along with a Linc hamper, a gift voucher worth Rs. 5000, a cheque prize of Rs. 12,500, a trophy, Certificate of Excellence and Certificate of Merit. The runners-up received a copy of Suheldev, a Linc hamper, a gift voucher worth Rs. 3000 and Rs. 1000 and cheque prizes of Rs. 6000 and Rs. 2500 for the second and third positions respectively, along with a trophy, certificate of excellence and certificate of merit.

Besides Amish Tripathi as the Chief Wizard at Spellinc 2020-21, the event was enriched with anecdotes and engaging sessions from a stellar galaxy of Authors, Communication expoerts and Media honchos including Dr. Anurag Batra – Chairman and Editor in Chief – BW Businessworld , Dr. Antonius Raghubansie – Director – Learning Services – British Council, Dr. Ira Saxena – Child Psychologist and writer , Kanchana Banerjee – Writer and poet, Pankaj Dubey – Author, Director and Social Entrepreneur, Swati Raje – Founder President, Bhaaashaa Foundation, Sujata Prashar – Novelist and Writer, Umesh Upadhyay – President and Director Media – Reliance Industries Ltd.

This year’s national-level digital Spellinc tested students from standard V to standard VIII on English proficiency through fun quizzes and engaging rounds that challenged the bright young minds. Spellinc is a LINC initiative towards promoting education amongst all by encouraging students to master the correct usage of the language. The competition began as a recreational activity for the employees of the company in 1999. During its prolific journey, the competition has received immense appreciation from academicians across the country.

The competition was divided into 5 rounds; the 1st (qualifying) round was held as an online MCQ round, 600 winners (300 from each category) then moved on to the semi-final round. The 1st semi-final round was held as an online MCQ round while the 2nd semi-final round was held as a verbal interaction. The winners from the semi-finals, qualified for the grand finale. The 1st round of the Grand Finale was an online written round and the final round was held as a live competition on Zoom, which was streamed live on Facebook for the audience. The examination rounds were set by British Council and they ensured that the test levels were at par with global standards.

The current edition saw participation from new regions including Kerala, Patna, Mohali, Coimbatore and Guwahati to name a few. This year the competition had British council as the knowledge partner and the event also included an exciting online quiz for the audience during the live streaming. Riddhima Somaiya from the British Council was the quizmaster and Dimple Somji was the anchor for the final round.

Speaking at the grand finale, Mr. Rohit Jalan, Director, Linc Pen and Plastics Limited, said, “Keeping in line the vision of making Spellinc international in the coming years, this year’s Pan India and completely digital Spellinc was an outstanding competition on a grand scale, witnessing enthusiastic participation from students all across India. Every stage of the event received tremendous response and beheld captivating rounds amongst some of the brightest stars of the country. I congratulate all the participating students, their guardians, institutions and the winners. We are proud of taking this competition to a national level this year and we hope to continue contributing to the development of education for India’s future.”