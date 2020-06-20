Lionsgate Play Launches #RadDad, An Edgy Campaign To Celebrate International Father’s Day

With Father’s Day on Sunday, 21st June, Lionsgate Play, the latest streaming service from global content leader Lionsgate is launching an innovative campaign, “#RADDAD”, wherein the OTT player will celebrate the occasion by showcasing a unique line up of critically and commercially acclaimed movies. The campaign will further be amplified on the social media platforms of the brand. Lionsgate Play has created fun-relatable-edgy creatives especially for this campaign which will be uploaded throughout the week followed by an exciting social media contest for the followers. Lionsgate Play will urge followers to share some of the coolest advices they have received from their dads. Best three answers will win exciting gift vouchers.

The campaign focuses on how fathers are our personal superheroes who change roles depending on who we need them to be. They can go from a stern taskmaster like in Remember Me to a loyal friend in American Pie and Wonder to a trustful aide in Juno all within few seconds. The exclusive line up of movies includes A Better Life, Nim’s Island, Furry Vengeance, Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls and Blind Spotting which cinephiles can enjoy with their dads on Father’s Day weekend. All of these movies are available on Lionsgate Play’s partner apps – Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV and Airtel Xstream.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia Lionsgate, said, “This Father’s Day, we want to acknowledge the various roles which a father plays in a child’s life. Fathers are usually portrayed in serious characters but with the #RADDAD digital campaign, we aim to show their edgier, funnier, and wittier side. The campaign will showcase the illustrious collection of #RadDad-themed creatives that one can share with their fathers and movies that can be binge watched by the entire family to celebrate and treasure this special day.”

About Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz, offers curated Hollywood content for Indian consumers, with much of the content available in multiple Indian languages. Lionsgate India, one of the most recent entrants in the South Asian market, distributes premium content to linear and digital platforms across the region. It develops and produces original local Indian language content as well as adaptations of globally successful content. Starz, a Lionsgate subsidiary, is a leading global media and entertainment company that produces and distributes premium streaming content to worldwide audiences across subscription television platforms. It offers subscribers more than 7,500 distinct premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ original series, first-run movies and other popular programming.