Little Go Mata, the devotional crowd made the video viral at the speed of a storm cute cow baby viral video gau mata bachda breaks internet video goes viral | national

#NewDelhi: Videos of cute little animals are usually very popular Small puppies are playing Little kittens are having fun The baby elephants are playing Seeing these, the mind becomes better Videos like this take away everything from the stressful moments At the moment, a video of a small cow is winning the hearts of netizens

The video shows the little cow playing around with its owner This 50 second video has gone viral in just a few moments The cow is playing and walking around the feathers with great fun The cow has a very beautiful bell tied around her neck Whenever he is running, the bell is ringing

Baby Punganuru cow at home. Punganuru cows are an endangered species. Very pretty to look at. They grow to a height of 3-4 ft & weigh 150-200 kgs. They give 4-5 Lts of high fat milk per day. VeenParveenKaswan FIfsJagan SudhaRamenIFS Dept_of_AHD #SundayVideo pic.twitter.com/DKGkWLKqvZ – S. Rajiv Krishna (ajRajivKrishnaS) February 14, 2021



According to a Twitter user, this cow is a baby Punganuru These are 7 cows of endangered species If their height is very high, it is 3-4 feet Weight is 150 to 200 kg It gives 4 to 5 liters of high fat milk a day

A few days ago, a short video was released at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington DC Where two pandas were seen playing One of the pandas was descending like a slip on the ice And he was trying to get up again and again

People love this kind of video of animals And because in this kind of video there is a treasure of pure joy So people can forget their stress This has also come to the fore in various types of research

Published by:Debalina Datta First published:February 17, 2021, 9:38 AM IST

