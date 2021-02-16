Lockdown may be imposed if people do not follow corona rules and regulations. The number of corona attacks is increasing, again lockdown in Mumbai? | national

The mayor said the number of corona cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai has once again raised concerns among the people and the administration.

#Mumbai: Maharashtra 7 has been most affected by the corona virus Once again, the number of cases of corona virus has started increasing in Maharashtra More than 3,000 cases of corona are reported every day The number of corona attacks in Mumbai has once again caused panic Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the lockdown could be re-imposed if the ban and corona ban were not complied with.

Most people do not wear masks when traveling by train Despite the overflowing crowd on the local train, people are not wearing masks It is still very important to abide by the rules But if it does not comply, the administration will be forced to issue a lockdown once again

In the last few months, the number of corona cases in Maharashtra has dropped significantly In Maharashtra, 3375 people were infected with corona on Monday After about 42 days, Maharashtra again topped the country in the number of corona cases 8 people died on Monday More than 400 people were affected by corona in Mumbai, Nagpur and Amravati on Monday.

Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published:February 16, 2021, 7:48 PM IST

