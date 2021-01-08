Lodha Ventures signs on Blue Lotus for its Public Relations Mandate

Lodha Ventures, an Abhinandan Lodha Group (ALG) company, which invests long-term proprietary capital into listed businesses and backs early-stage entrepreneurs to help build successful brands, has signed up Blue Lotus Communications, a 19-year-old, award-winning public relations and investor relations agency for its national public relations mandate.

Commenting on the new mandate, N. Chandramouli, CEO, Blue Lotus Communications said, “We are excited to be joining hands with Lodha Ventures which has diverse interests in financial services. The phenomenal progress of the company under the leadership of Abhinandan Lodha over the last 5 years is a story to be told. The business acumen and financial acuity of Lodha Ventures’ leadership is visibly demonstrated in the organization’s rapid growth in just five years since formation.”

Abhinandan Lodha, CEO, Lodha Ventures reflected, “We are happy to partner with Blue Lotus for our public relations mandate. Lodha Ventures has an aggressive growth plan over the next five years, and we feel the time was right for embarking on a planned communication campaign for the company.”