Lonavala: Five booked for performing ‘superstitious rituals’ on pregnant woman

LONAVALA RURAL police have booked a man along with four other family members for allegedly harassing his pregnant wife by performing superstitious rituals. The accused, police said, allegedly did not take the woman to a hospital on time and she died on February 10.

A complaint submitted by one Santosh Ashok Magar, stated his sister, Deepali, had married Mahesh Bidkar in April 2020. After she became pregnant, her husband and in-laws allegedly harassed her and demanded various items from her, the complaint said. When Deepali was eight-month pregnant and felt unwell, instead of taking her to a doctor, the accused allegedly performed some superstitious rituals on her, the complaint stated.

On February 10, when her condition deteriorated further the accused allegedly took her to a general hospital in Talegaon Dabhade where she was pronounced dead, the complaint added.

Police have booked Mahesh and four others under IPC sections and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

